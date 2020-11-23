Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The communication billing solution includes a process for tracking the use of voice and data, aggregation and charging of charges for each tariff, bill generation to customers, customer relationship management through various public-based cloud-based solutions, and various MNOs supported through multi-tenancy. Private or hybrid cloud of vendors (OSS/BSS (Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems) providers) for (mobile network operators).

Telecom Cloud Billing Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.49 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.22 Billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 27%.

The major vendors in the telecom cloud billing market are Amdocs (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CGI Group, Inc. (Canada), Ericsson (Sweden), Netcracker Technology (U.K.), Cerillion (U.K), AsiaInfo (China), Computer Science Corporation (U.S.),

Telecom Cloud Billing Market, by Application

Revenue Management

Account Management

Customer Management

Telecom Cloud Billing Market, by Cloud Platform

SaaS

Others (IaaS and PaaS)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Telecom Cloud Billing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Telecom Cloud Billing Market Report

1. What was the Telecom Cloud Billing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Telecom Cloud Billing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Telecom Cloud Billing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

