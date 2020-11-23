Middle East Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The Middle East refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is influenced by the rapid modernization, favorable import-export policies, and expansion of global market players across the region. Additionally, high per capita income coupled with environmental factors of the region is also anticipated to increase the adoption of refrigerators across the region. Furthermore, growing urbanization along with the increasing focus on building smart cities will also foster the growth of the Middle East refrigerator market during the forecast period.
The Middle East refrigerator market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into a single door, double door, side by side door, French door, and other. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into a residential refrigerator and commercial refrigerators. Further, based on the distribution channel the market is sub-segmented into online channel and offline channel.
Middle East Refrigerator Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Single Door
- Double Door (Top Freezer & Bottom Freezer)
- Side by Side Door
- French Door
- Other Type (Mini Fridge)
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial (Restaurants, Ice Cream parlors, Supermarket, Research, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Storage)
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Regional Analysis
- UAE
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East
Company Profiles
- Electrolux AB
- General Electric Co.
- Haier Group Corp.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
