Middle East Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The Middle East refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is influenced by the rapid modernization, favorable import-export policies, and expansion of global market players across the region. Additionally, high per capita income coupled with environmental factors of the region is also anticipated to increase the adoption of refrigerators across the region. Furthermore, growing urbanization along with the increasing focus on building smart cities will also foster the growth of the Middle East refrigerator market during the forecast period.

The Middle East refrigerator market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into a single door, double door, side by side door, French door, and other. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into a residential refrigerator and commercial refrigerators. Further, based on the distribution channel the market is sub-segmented into online channel and offline channel.

Middle East Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door (Top Freezer & Bottom Freezer)

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other Type (Mini Fridge)

By Application

Residential

Commercial (Restaurants, Ice Cream parlors, Supermarket, Research, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Storage)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Regional Analysis

UAE

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Rest of Middle East

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

General Electric Co.

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

