Pulse Oximeter Market Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pulse Oximeter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pulse oximeter market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Pulse oximeter are noninvasive medical devices that are used for measuring the percentage of oxygen saturation and pulse rate in the body. They consist of a sensor and a small hand-held device that is attached to a finger, toe or earlobe of an individual. They assist health professionals in the early detection of chronic diseases and the remote monitoring of patients. Nowadays, personal finger pulse oximeter are gaining traction across the globe as they allow in-home patient monitoring of different chronic diseases.

The escalating demand for remote patient monitoring devices on account of the rising cases of coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) represents one of the significant factors fueling the global pulse oximeter market growth. A pulse oximeter is utilized in intensive care units (ICUs) to monitor oxygen levels in the blood of the patients. Other than this, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is further influencing the demand for pulse oximeter. Other factors, such as the incorporation of innovative features, such as Bluetooth, alarm system and extensive memory in these devices is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during the next five years 2020-2025.

Breakup by Type:

Fingertip pulse oximeter

Handheld pulse oximeter

Wrist-worn pulse oximeter

Others

Breakup by Sensor Type:

Reusable

Disposable

Breakup by Patient Type:

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

CAS Medical Systems Inc (Edward Lifesciences)

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo

Medtronic Plc

Nonin Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits

Smiths Medical Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems)

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

