North America Commercial Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The North America commercial refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly being influenced by the increasing demand for frozen food products especially frozen meat. Moreover, the high trend of outside eating especially at fast food and quick-service restaurants will significantly aid in the adoption of the commercial refrigerator across the region. Furthermore, the phasing out of various previously used refrigerants from the region on account of environmental protection laws is expected to drive the replacement of commercial refrigerator.

Request a free sample of our report on North America Commercial Refrigerator Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-commercial-refrigerator-market

The North America commercial refrigerator market is segmented based on refrigerant type and application. Based on the refrigerant type, the market is sub-segmented into hydrochlorofluorocarbon, hydrofluorocarbon, hydrofluoroolefins, and other. . Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into the foodservice industry, beverage industry, frozen food & Ice cream industry, and research, laboratory & pharmaceutical storage. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into the US and Canada.

A full report of North America Commercial Refrigerator Market is available at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-commercial-refrigerator-market

North America Commercial Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Refrigerant Type

Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

Other Refrigerants (Natural Refrigerant, Inorganics)

By Application

Foodservice Industry

Beverage Industry

Frozen Food and Ice Cream Industry

Research, Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Storage

Regional Analysis

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Carrier Global Corp.

Danby Products Inc.

Dover Corp.

EcoSolarCool

EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.)

Electrolux AB

Glen Dimplex Group

Hitachi, Ltd. (Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning)

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-commercial-refrigerator-market

About us:

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit https://www.omrglobal.com/

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404