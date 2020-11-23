US Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The US refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the high purchasing power of the consumers across the country. Additionally, the high trend of ready to eat coupled with high consumption of frozen food products is also providing a significant market to the US refrigerator industry. In addition to this, the increasing demand for smart featured refrigerators is expected to cater to the growth of the refrigerator market in the country during the forecast period.

The US refrigerator market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into a single door, double door, side by side door, French door, and other. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Further, based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into the online channel and offline channel.

US Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door (Top Freezer & Bottom Freezer)

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other Type (Mini Fridge)

By Application

Household

Commercial (Restaurants, Ice Cream parlors, Supermarket, Research, Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Storage)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

Dover Corp.

General Electric Co.

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Kenmore (Transform SR Holding Management LLC)

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

