Apprehension: What are the major solutions considered in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected almost every industry and this unpredicted change has affected global AUV market in a marginal way. Autonomous underwater vehicles are self-controlled robots that are utilized to provide accurate information and data regarding quality map of the deep-sea floor. These vehicles are unmanned and are generally controlled by remote sensors that are mounted with HD cameras for capturing images. Rising use of AUV for research of deep sea, reliability, and cost efficiency is the major factors that are responsible for the development of AUV market in the forecast period. Major problem that is faced in underwater environment is communication. Thus, recent developments have improved the communication systems in AUV by improving range of connectivity and noise free communication systems between connected vehicles. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global autonomous underwater vehicle market has gained importance and is anticipated to generate revenue of $ 2,276.1 million rising at a healthy CAGR till 2027.

The global market is divided on the basis of technology, type, application, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, rising utilization of autonomous underwater vehicles for research of deep sea owing to its reliability and cost are the major factors that are driving the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Shallow Type of AUV Market is anticipated to dominate the Market in terms of Revenue and is expected to Harvest Significant Revenue in the projected time

Based on type of AUV market, the AUV market is fragmented into shallow unit, medium unit, and large unit. Among these, shallow type is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue and it is expected to register significant revenue in the predicted period. This type of AUV has capability of reaching a depth of 100 meters and is widely used AUV systems for observation of physical and chemical properties of the underwater.

Archeological and Exploration Application Type is anticipated to be the Most Lucrative Growing Segment in the Forecast Period

On the basis of application, the global AUV market is classified into military & defense, oil & gas, environmental protection & monitoring, oceanography, and archeological and exploration. Among these, archeological and exploration application segment is anticipated to be most lucrative growing segment in the forecast period due to increasing need of resources such as magnesium, cobalt, and zinc in automotive and consumer end-user.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

Global autonomous underwater vehicle market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific region will have exponential growth in the forecast period. This region has been raising the utilization of AUV in military & defense and underwater exploration activities. For example, India has recently procured and added Adamya AUV for security and research purpose. The Adamya AUV can be used for underwater mine detection, ocean surveillance and can even be used for countermeasure operations.

The most prominent players in the global autonomous underwater vehicle market are ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation., Saab AB, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Boston Engineering Corporation, International Submarine Engineering Limited, L3Harris OceanServer, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, KONGSBERG, and Fugro. and others.

