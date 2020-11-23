Interactive Kiosk Market : Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Interactive Kiosk Market (Type: Floor Standing, Wall Mount, and Others; End-use Industry: Retail & Hospitality, Financial Services, Healthcare, Media, Communication & Entertainment, and Government) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027, the global interactive kiosk market is expected to reach US$ 43,697.0 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global interactive kiosk market is expected to reach 8,140.6 ‘000 units by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The interactive kiosk market in North America is mature and is the second-largest market globally. North America witnesses a significantly high number of non-cash transactions and this number is increasing owing to a surge in the use of interactive kiosks and ATMs. The U.S. dominates the interactive kiosk market in North America. In the U.S., as per the Diary of Consumer Payment Choice Report 2015 and 2018 by Federal Reserve, the market share of cash transactions have decrease to 30.0% in 2017 whereas share of debit and credit cards have maintained a market share of 45.0-48.0% between 2015 and 2017. Interactive kiosks have been used for a long time in the U.S. Moreover, the versatility of interactive kiosks has been increasing for the last few years. A significantly high number of ATMs are in use in the U.S. Moreover, penetration of banking services is high in the U.S. According to the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), survey in 2017: FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Under banked Households, the share of unbanked households in the U.S. is only 6.5%. ATMs serve a major banking channel for consumers in the U.S. Consequently, the interactive kiosk market in the U.S is expanding.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3619

Europe is the third-largest market for interactive kiosk, globally, and it is a mature market. Europe follows North America, in terms of number of non-cash transactions, globally. In Europe, the U.K., Germany, and France are prominent markets for interactive kiosks. The baking industry is mature in Europe, and ATMs are a major banking channel. Rise in card payment and mobile commerce is driving the demand for interactive kiosks.

China is a prominent market for interactive kiosk in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. In terms of ATM volume, China is a major market and accounts for more than 75.0% share of the global ATM market. India is also a prominent interactive kiosk market and demand for ATMs is increasing in India. In both China and India, rise in millennial population, increase in penetration of digital technologies, and government initiatives for financial inclusion are boosting the number of banking consumers. Consequently, banks are introducing ATMs in order to serve this large pool of new consumers. Japan is a major exception to this trend, as the number of ATMs has declined in Japan, as the cost and maintenance of an ATM in the country is higher than the fee it generates. The number of ATMs is expected to rise in other countries in Asia Pacific also, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Middle East Africa (MEA) is a relatively minor market for interactive kiosk globally. However, countries in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are witnessing an increase in the usage of interactive kiosks owing to a rise in globalization and entry of global retailers in the region. In terms of ATMs, countries in Africa, such as Algeria and Mozambique, are expected to witness expansion.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3619

Brazil is a significant market in Latin America. Brazil accounts for a significant share of non-cash transactions across the globe. Rise in consumerism and banking penetration is driving the number of interactive kiosks and ATMs in Brazil.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global interactive kiosk market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. In terms of type, the global interactive kiosk market has been classified into floor standing, wall mount, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the global interactive kiosk market has been segmented into retail & hospitality, financial services, healthcare, media, communication & entertainment, and government.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global interactive kiosk market including NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., KIOSK Information Systems, PFU Limited, Olea Kiosks, Inc, Slabb Inc., Meridian Kiosks, Advanced Kiosks, DynaTouch Corporation, and Peerless Industries, Inc.

The global Interactive Kiosk market is segmented as below:

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Type

Floor Standing

Wall Mount

Others

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by End-use Industry

Retail & Hospitality

Financial Services

Healthcare

Media, Communication & Entertainment

Government

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3619

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/