European Baby Care Products Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The European baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased awareness regarding the nutritional facts of the processed baby food along with the increased number of working women. With rising awareness among the people regarding nutritional baby foods, the consumers are opting for more premium foods that are free from certain chemicals. Additionally, the innovative and attractive packaging of these products along with the incorporation of special ingredients also supports the European baby products market growth.
Besides, the presence of key players such as Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P., Artsana SPA, among others also supports the market growth. The technological advancements done by the key players in the baby care products such as baby food & beverages such as cereal-based products, infant formula, and other fortified products are also likely to contribute to the market growth. Further, the trends of organic food are also gaining traction across the region which has increased the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- Europe
- Competitive Landscape- Procter & Gamble Co., BabyGo Baby Products GmbH, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mothercare Plc, and Artsana SPA.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment/country dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/ country will project the fastest growth in the market?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Europe Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Baby Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Toiletries & Fragrances
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail & Supermarket
- Online Platform
Europe Baby Care Products Market – Countries Covered
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- ArtsanaSpa
- BabyGo Baby Products GmbH
- Beiersdorf AG
- Galderma Laboratories L.P.
- Henkel AG & Co. KgaA
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Mayborn Group, Ltd.
- Mothercare PLC
- Nestle S.A.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
