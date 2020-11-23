North America Baby Care Products Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2020-2026). North America has been a promising region for the growth of the baby care products industry. The key factors that drive the growth of the market in the region include the increased consciousness regarding baby care and safety products across the region.

There has been a substantial demand for baby care products, as parents in the region prefer the best product to be served to their babies. The parents are shifting towards the adoption of the best quality and safe products irrespective of the cost associated with the product. Hence, this tends to flourish the growth of the North American baby care products market over the forecast period.

Besides, there has also been an increased concern towards the health of infants, as they are vulnerable to foodborne illnesses due to their under-developed immune systems. Thus, factors such as the adoption of premium quality products and their safety are among the vital factors that positively influence the buyer’s decision, which in turn, influences the growth of the North American baby care products market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever United States, Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Noodle & Boo, LLC.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/country dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/ country will project the fastest growth in the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North America Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Baby Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries & Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarket

Online Platform

North America Baby Care Products Market – Countries Covered

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Henkel AG & Co. KgAA

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Laboratoires Expanscience, Inc.

Nuby Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Noodle & Boo, LLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Clorox Co.

Unilever United States, Inc.

