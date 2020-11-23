North America Baby Care Products Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2020-2026). North America has been a promising region for the growth of the baby care products industry. The key factors that drive the growth of the market in the region include the increased consciousness regarding baby care and safety products across the region.
There has been a substantial demand for baby care products, as parents in the region prefer the best product to be served to their babies. The parents are shifting towards the adoption of the best quality and safe products irrespective of the cost associated with the product. Hence, this tends to flourish the growth of the North American baby care products market over the forecast period.
Besides, there has also been an increased concern towards the health of infants, as they are vulnerable to foodborne illnesses due to their under-developed immune systems. Thus, factors such as the adoption of premium quality products and their safety are among the vital factors that positively influence the buyer’s decision, which in turn, influences the growth of the North American baby care products market over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- North America
- Competitive Landscape- Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever United States, Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Noodle & Boo, LLC.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment/country dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/ country will project the fastest growth in the market?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North America Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Baby Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Toiletries & Fragrances
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail & Supermarket
- Online Platform
North America Baby Care Products Market – Countries Covered
- US
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Avon Products Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Galderma Laboratories L.P.
- Henkel AG & Co. KgAA
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Laboratoires Expanscience, Inc.
- Nuby Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- Noodle & Boo, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- The Clorox Co.
- Unilever United States, Inc.
