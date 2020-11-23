Confectionery Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2027 – Ferrero, Lindt and Sprngli Ag, Lotte Confectionery, Mars, Incorporated, Meiji Holdings, Mondel- z International

A confectionery includes candies, fudge, and other related sweets. Sugar confectionery includes sweets, candied nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, sweetmeats, candies, and other confections that are made primarily of sugar. The confectionery market is considered as one of the growing sectors globally. Usually, confections are quite low in nutrients and high in sugar & calorie. Sugar-free confections are gaining more popularity in recent years owing to factors such as increasing obesity rate, increasing the number of diabetic patients, increasing nutritional as well as health concerns, and also changing lifestyle.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Delfi Limited, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Ferrero, Lindt and Sprngli Ag, Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd., Mars, Incorporated, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mondel- z International, Nestle S.A., The Hershey Company

What is the Dynamics of Confectionery Market?

The confectionery market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider product availability, such as candied nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, sweetmeats, and other confections. Product innovation, mainly in terms of formulations, processing, and also the packaging, is the major factor which is driving the growth of the confectionery industry. Moreover, retail market expansion, as well as economic growth in advanced & emerging economies, supplement the market growth. Also, a growing preference for dark chocolate, sugar-free gummies, oral care gummies & candies, nutritional confectioneries, and other products among adult consumers are again contributing to this market. However, health-conscious consumers avoid eating confectioneries due to high-sugar content. This may hamper the growth of the confectionery market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

What is the SCOPE of Confectionery Market?

The “Global Confectionery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the confectionery market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global confectionery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading confectionery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global confectionery market is segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel. The confectionery market on the basis of the product type is classified into sugar confectionery, bakery confectionery, and chocolate confectionery. On the basis of distribution channel, global confectionery market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty stores online stores, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Confectionery Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global confectionery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The confectionery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

