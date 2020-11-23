The global cut flowers market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$45,876.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Afriflora Sher, Washington Bulb Co., Inc., Oserian, Barn Florist, Dümmen Orange, The Queen’s Flowers, The Kariki Group, Selecta one, Karen Roses, MultiFlora

The five main type of cut flowers available are rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum, and gerbera, and other species. Cut flowers are the flower buds (often with some stem and leaf) that have been cut from the plant. It is usually removed from the plant for decoration. Typical uses are in wreaths, vase displays, and garlands. Many gardeners harvest their own cut flowers from domestic gardens, but there is a significant floral industry for cut flowers in most countries. The plants cropped vary by climate, culture and the level of wealth locally. The plants are raised specifically for the purpose, in field or glasshouse growing conditions. Cut flowers can also be harvested from the wild.

Based on flower type, thecut flowersmarket is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum &gerbera, and others. The rose segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Rose plants range in size from compact, miniature roses, to climbers that can reach seven meters in height. Different species hybridize easily, and this has been used in the development of the wide range of garden roses. Cultivation of rose cut flower is a profitable crop for farmers. Selection of the right variety of flowers is an important tool in commercial floriculture.

Geographically, the cut flowersmarket is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America, and Middle East &Africa. Europeheld the largest share ofthe market in 2019, followed by North America.With increasing per capita income and changing lifestyles, the demand cut flowers in the region is growing significantly. Increase in use of cut flowers for decorative purposes and for gifting on special occasions also drives the cut flowers market in Europe.

