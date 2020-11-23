The global dioctyl maleate market was valued at $242.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $326.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Dioctyl maleate (DOM) is a maleic acid, which acts as a non-phthalate plasticizer and is used in resins to provide flexibility and elasticity. These types of polymerizations with dioctyl maleate occur during the production of adhesives, emulsion paints, surfactants, textile coatings and wetting agents. In particular, DOM is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of surfactant sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate, which is a used as a wetting agent for detergent.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Biesterfield AG, Celanese Corporation, ESIM Chemicals, HallStar, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co., Ltd, Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Polynt SpA, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021288

The growth of the global dioctyl maleate market is majorly driven by increase in demand for surfactants, which find their application across industries such as soaps & detergents, personal care, lubricants and fuel additives, industry & institutional cleaning, food processing and oilfield chemicals. In addition, DOM is applicable in the manufacture of sulfosuccinates, which are used as wetting agents for detergent applications. DOM acts as a non-phthalate plasticizer and is used in automobiles to join the various parts, thereby replacing the use of metal nuts & bolts and reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. Increase in the demand for lightweight and higher fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to boost the demand for non-phthalate plasticizers, which in turn will drive the growth of the global dioctyl maleate market. Moreover, upsurge in demand for packaged food by consumers owing to hectic schedule and changes in eating habits is expected to augment the need for food contact cling films. This is attributed to significantly contribute toward the growth of global market, as dioctyl maleate is used in the manufacturing of food contact cling films. The demand for food contact cling films is further anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, as they enhance the shelf life of food products. However, availability of large number of substitutes such as dioctyl phthalate (DOP), dioctyl adipate (DOA) and dibutyl maleate (DBM) at lower prices is expected to hinder the growth of this market. On the contrary, implementation of stringent government regulations on usage of phthalates is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for market expansion, as dioctyl maleate acts as non-phthalate plasticizer, which is nontoxic in nature.

The global dioctyl maleate market is segmented based on end use and region. Depending on end use, the market is classified into adhesives, emulsion paint, surfactants & wetting agent, plasticizer, textile coating and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00021288

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Overview

Chapter 4. Dioctyl Maleate Market, By End Use

Chapter 5. Dioctyl Maleate Market, By Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Manufacturers – Company Profiles

Chapter 8. Company Profiles-Distributors

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00021288

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune