Edutainment Market (COVID-19 Analysis)2020-2027 Is Booming Worldwide with Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future

Shifting dynamics and methodologies of education have paved the way for innovative teaching styles. Interactive ways for presenting learning has created more impacts in terms of imparting knowledge. Players offering edutainment based products have been focusing on providing highly advanced technologies that would enhance the gaming experiences and the edutainment centers such as museums, botanical gardens, science exhibitions, and zoos.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: DEVAR, EON Reality, Inc., Jam Origin ApS, Kidz Holding S.A.L, Legoland Discovery Center, Little Explorers, Mattel Play! Town, Plabo, Pororo Parks, Totter’s Otterville

What is the Dynamics of Edutainment Market?

Increasing creative as well as innovations in the games, and the knowledge development through the medium of games is anticipated to drive the edutainment market globally. Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product and lack of awareness about the model are the major restraining factors in the edutainment market. Emergence of various AR/VR technologies in the edutainment sector is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the edutainment market.

What is the SCOPE of Edutainment Market?

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global edutainment market is segmented on the basis of gaming type, facility size, and source of revenue. On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid. The edutainment market on the basis of the facility size is classified into 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.; 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.; 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.; and > 40,000 Sq. Ft. Based on source of revenue, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees and tickets, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Edutainment Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global edutainment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The edutainment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

