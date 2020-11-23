The electric vehicle range extender is an auxiliary power unit, used to improve the vehicle range. The government creates norms to control emission, significantly electric vehicle range extenders reduce vehicle emission; hence, it used in electric vehicles. The increasing trend of electric vehicles and the increasing purchasing power of people demand electric vehicles, which raise the demand for electric vehicle range extender market. Increasing demand for long-range traveling of electric vehicle raises demand for the electric vehicle range extender market

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AVL, Ballard Power Systems., BMW, Emoss Mobile Systems BV, FEV Group GmbH, Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Nissan, Plug Power Inc, Rheinmetall Automotive AG

What is the Dynamics of Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market?

The major factor driving the electric vehicle range extender is rising air pollution, increasing government regulation, and increasing demand for long range-ability of the electric vehicle. The automotive industry and battery industry players are continuously working on increasing battery efficiency to meet the requirement for the electric vehicle. The range extender allow reduction in battery size, cost and related weight. This factor is driving the electric vehicle range extender market. The adoption of electric vehicle is facilitating the electric vehicle range extender market player to innovate advanced technologies, which is creating a lucrative opportunity for the electric vehicle range extender market players

What is the SCOPE of Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market?

The “Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric vehicle range extender market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric vehicle range extender market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, component. The global electric vehicle range extender market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric vehicle range extender market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric vehicle range extender market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global electric vehicle range extender market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, component. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as ice range extender, fuel cell range extender, others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger, commercial. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as battery pack, generator, power converter electric motor

What is the Regional Framework of Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric vehicle range extender market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric vehicle range extender market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

