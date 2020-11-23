Electronic pill box is used for continuous monitoring of medication adherence. These devices improve patient outcome and reduce morbidity due to missing diseases. Poor medication adherence is one of the major causes of illness and of treatment failure worldwide. At the set time, the pillbox reminds patients to take pills by using sound and light.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medminder Systems, Inc., PharmRight Corporation, Medipense Inc., e-pill, LLC, Pillo, Inc., PillDrill, Inc., Medfolio Pillbox, ROBOTIK TECHNOLOGY, Vaica

What is the Dynamics of Electronic Pill Box Market?

The electronic pill box market is driving due to rising incidence of lifestyle and cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population. However, untapped emerging markets is expected to hamper the growth of the global Electronic pill box market. Moreover, technological advancements in wireless monitoring and wearable devices is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Electronic Pill Box Market?

The “Electronic Pill Box Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electronic pill box market with detailed market segmentation by type, indication and end user. The electronic pill box market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Electronic pill box market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The electronic pill box market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wire, and wireless. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into dementia, Parkinson’s disease, cancer management, diabetes care, geriatric care, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into senior care & assisted living, long term care centers, and home care settings.

What is the Regional Framework of Electronic Pill Box Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Electronic pill box market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Electronic pill box market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDICATION

9. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

10. ELECTRONIC PILL BOX MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

