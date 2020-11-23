Imatinib Drug Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global imatinib drug market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of cancer and an increase in awareness programs towards cancer by government and private organizations. Imatinib is a chemotherapy drug that used to slow down or stopping the growth of the cancer cells. This medication is used for the treatment of certain types of cancer including, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Imatinib drug helps in improving blood count which makes it highly effective and attracting the target patients for the adoption of this drug leading to the significant growth of the imatinib drug market.

The global imatinib drug market is segmented based on drug form, and application. Based on drug form, the market is classified into tablets and capsules. Based on application the market is classified into blood cancer (leukemia and other blood cancers), gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), skin tumors (dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans), and other tumors such as systemic mastocytosis. Blood cancer segment is expected to hold the major market share owing to increasing demand for imatinib for the treatment of different types of leukemia cancers such as Acute myeloid (or myelogenous) leukemia (AML), Chronic myeloid (or myelogenous) leukemia (CML), Acute lymphocytic (or lymphoblastic) leukemia (ALL), and Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Market Segmentation

Global Imatinib Drug Market by Drug Form

Tablet

Capsule

Global Imatinib Drug Market by Application

Blood Cancer (Leukemia and Other Blood Cancers)

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)

Skin Tumors (Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans)

Other Tumors (Systemic Mastocytosis)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Apotex Inc.

Cipla, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory, Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

Lupin, Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry, Ltd.

