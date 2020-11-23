US Baby Care Products Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased consciousness of the parents regarding the serving of safe and nutritious baby products ranging from baby food & beverages to skincare and hair care baby products.

Increased consumer awareness regarding the nutritional diet for babies is estimated to further boost the sale of baby care products and in turn, increase the baby care products industry growth. Besides, changing lifestyles owing to the rising standards of living, improving disposable income, greater availability of these products, and rising number of working mothers further supports the growth of the US baby care products market over the forecast period.

Moreover, there has been a substantial rise in the preference for organic and natural based products. This has led the manufacturers to innovate and launch more and more natural products which significantly contributes to the growth of the market. Premiumization has further made the consumers go for the highly-priced organic baby food, irrespective of cost hurdles. The presence of key players has majorly contributed to market growth.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Distribution Channel

Country Covered- the US

Competitive Landscape- Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever United States, Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Noodle & Boo, LLC

US Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Baby Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries & Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarket

Online Platform

Company Profiles

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Henkel AG & Co. KgAA

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Laboratoires Expanscience, Inc.

Nuby Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Noodle & Boo, LLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Clorox Co.

Unilever United States, Inc.

