Commercial Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global commercial refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the continuously expanding FMCG sector across the globe. In the FMCG category, global companies such as PepsiCo, Cola-Cola and Procter & Gamble among others offer various products including pre-packaged food, beverages, chocolates, and ice creams that are required to be refrigerated before selling to the customer. Additionally, the strengthening of international food trade and high export-import activities across the globe of food products are also impacting the adoption of on-the-go refrigeration which in turn will aid in the market growth.
A full report of Commercial Refrigerator Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/commercial-refrigerator-market
Furthermore, the penetration of e-commerce, hypermarket, supermarket is growing significantly especially in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Such stores require stocking of a huge amount of temperature-sensitive products. This in turn, will increase the adoption of commercial refrigeration in these regions. In addition to this, the foodservice industry of developing regions is also experiencing significant improvement. The demand for quick service restaurants and ready to eat food products which require refrigeration has significantly increased in the last decades. Such trends are expected to be witnessed in the near future; which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/commercial-refrigerator-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Refrigerant Type
o By Application
- Regions Covered-
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Hitachi Ltd., Electrolux AB, Glen Dimplex, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Panasonic Corp.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Recovery Timeline
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Commercial Refrigerator Market Report by Segment
By Product Type
- Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)
- Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)
- Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)
- Other (Natural Refrigerant, Inorganics)
By Application
- Foodservice Industry
- Beverage Industry
- Frozen Food and Ice Cream Industry
- Research, Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Storage
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/commercial-refrigerator-market
Global Commercial Refrigerator Market Report by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- Blue Star Ltd.
- Capital Cooling Refrigeration Ltd.
- Danby Products Inc.
- Dover Corp.
- EcoSolarCool
- EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.)
- Electrolux AB
- Glen Dimplex Group
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning)
- HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Saba Corp.
- Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Viking Range, LLC
- Voltas, Ltd.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404