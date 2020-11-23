Commercial Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global commercial refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the continuously expanding FMCG sector across the globe. In the FMCG category, global companies such as PepsiCo, Cola-Cola and Procter & Gamble among others offer various products including pre-packaged food, beverages, chocolates, and ice creams that are required to be refrigerated before selling to the customer. Additionally, the strengthening of international food trade and high export-import activities across the globe of food products are also impacting the adoption of on-the-go refrigeration which in turn will aid in the market growth.

Furthermore, the penetration of e-commerce, hypermarket, supermarket is growing significantly especially in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Such stores require stocking of a huge amount of temperature-sensitive products. This in turn, will increase the adoption of commercial refrigeration in these regions. In addition to this, the foodservice industry of developing regions is also experiencing significant improvement. The demand for quick service restaurants and ready to eat food products which require refrigeration has significantly increased in the last decades. Such trends are expected to be witnessed in the near future; which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Refrigerant Type

o By Application

Regions Covered-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Hitachi Ltd., Electrolux AB, Glen Dimplex, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Panasonic Corp.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Commercial Refrigerator Market Report by Segment

By Product Type

Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

Other (Natural Refrigerant, Inorganics)

By Application

Foodservice Industry

Beverage Industry

Frozen Food and Ice Cream Industry

Research, Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Storage

Global Commercial Refrigerator Market Report by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Blue Star Ltd.

Capital Cooling Refrigeration Ltd.

Danby Products Inc.

Dover Corp.

EcoSolarCool

EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.)

Electrolux AB

Glen Dimplex Group

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning)

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saba Corp.

Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG

Carrier Global Corp.

Viking Range, LLC

Voltas, Ltd.

