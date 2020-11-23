European Men’s Wear Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European men’s wear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing import-export of apparel & textile which indicated the high demand for fashionable clothing is expected to be the major driving factor of the European men’s wear market. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), in 2018, the EU’s import of apparel and textiles was largest all across the globe. The import accounts for 23.1% of the global apparel and textile import value in 2018. Additionally, the export demand of apparel from European countries to other countries across the globe such as China, Bangladesh, and Turkey is also significantly high, which is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-mens-wear-market

The European men’s wear market is segmented based on product type and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into clothing, accessories, and footwear. The clothing segment is estimated to contribute a prominent share in the market. The footwear segment is estimated to grow significantly owing to its high popularity among millennials and the young population. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline. The offline distribution channel is estimated to contribute a significant share while the online distribution channel is estimated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-mens-wear-market

Some of the key players of the European men’s wear market include Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, Prada S.p.A, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermès International S.A., Louis Vuitton Malletier, FENDI S.r.l., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to market growth by adopting various strategies to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

European Men’s Wear Market by Product Type

Clothing

Accessories

Footwear

European Men’s Wear Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc.

CANALI S.p.A.

FENDI S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Harmont & Blaine S.p.A.

Hermès International S.A.

HUGO BOSS AG

Louis Vuitton Malletier

Prada S.p.A.

Tommy Hilfiger Licensing B.V.

Tom Tailor

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-mens-wear-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404