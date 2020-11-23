Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Automatic Passenger Counting And Information Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The passenger information system acts as a communication link between the transit agency and passengers. The automatic passenger counting system is an electronic machine that counts the number of passengers boarding and departing at each stop. These systems have replaced schedule checkers that were previously used to manually collect occupant information. Unlike the itinerary checker, the automatic passenger counting and information system collects passengers for every single trip operated. Automatic passenger counting and information systems are cost-effective because the cost of collecting occupant information through an APC device is less than hiring staff for manual collection. Passenger Information System is an electronic information system that provides real-time information to passengers. This includes forecasting the arrival and departure times of the transport.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alstom

Cubic

Hitachi

Indra

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Singapore Technologies Electronics

Teleste

Thales

Toshiba

Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market Segmentation by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

