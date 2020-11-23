US Hand Tools Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The US hand tools market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The DIY and home improvement market in the country is significant and is expected to witness slow and steady growth due to the penetration of e-commerce websites, availability of large DIY stores in the country, increased household spending, and rising labor costs. However, the rising adoption of cordless power tools like jigsaws, heat guns, dust extractors, and fastening tools might hamper the growth of hand tools during the forecast period.

Owing to the growing economic development, public and private construction sites have risen in recent years. The construction industry in the US is expected to revive post-2021 following the global COVID-19 pandemic and its aftereffects. The construction industry in the US is also expected to reach over $1.4 trillion by the end of 2024, which can substantially support the growth of hand tools as well. Due to the increased number of flooring and roofs in the country, construction professionals greatly rely on tools like hammers, drivers, and saws which supports them in welding roofing materials and install flooring.

US Hand Tools Market Report Segment

By Tool Type

General Purpose Tools

o Hammers

o Clamps and Vises

o Pliers

o Ratchets and Sockets

o Riveters

o Screwdrivers and Nut Drivers

o Wrecking Bars

o Wrenches

Cutting Tools

o Chisel and Files

o Cable and Wire Cutting Tools

o Knives and Blades

o Saws

Layout and Measuring Tools

o Plumb Bob

o Try Square

Taps and Dies

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Company Profiles

Apex Tool Group, LLC

BOJO INC.

Channellock, Inc.

Daniels Manufacturing Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Estwing Manufacturing Co., Inc.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Kennametal Inc.

Klein Tools, Inc.

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.

Lowell Corp.

Snap-on, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stiletto Tools

Vaughan Manufacturing

Wiha Tools, USA

