Online Pharmacy Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global online pharmacy market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The importance of pharmaceutical care is growing with the increase in the need and demand for self-medication. Self-care is gradually enhancing due to an increase in health awareness in the population in both developed as well as developing countries. This increase in self-care is due to factors such as a change in lifestyle, improvement in socioeconomic factors, health sector reforms, among others, which enhances the demand for online pharmacies, mainly OTC medicines.

Additionally, the per capita income is increasing in developed and developing, which allows online pharmacies to invest in both these countries. In most developed and developing countries, the expenditure on healthcare is increasing due to the increased allotment of a high proportion of capital for healthcare in the national financial budget. The actual factors contributing to this are chronic diseases, the aging population, growing technical possibilities, and public expectations.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Medicine Type

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Amazon.com, Inc. (PillPack), Carepoint Healthcare LLC (Carepoint Pharmacy), Caremark LLC (CVS Pharmacy), Express Scripts Holding Co., Giant Eagle, Inc., Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., The Kroger Company, and Walmart, Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

o Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Online Pharmacy Market Report Segment

By Medicine Type

OTC Medicines

Prescription Medicines

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

com, Inc. (PillPack)

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services, Inc.

Carepoint Healthcare LLC (Carepoint Pharmacy)

Caremark LLC (CVS Pharmacy)

DocMorris N.V.

Express Scripts Holding Co.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Specialty Medical Drugstore (GoGoMeds.com)

MonCoinSanté

Digital Pharmacist, Inc. (myCARE)

Pharmacy Newpharma B.V. (Newpharma)

OptumRx, Inc.

Parafarmacia-online

rx-24-online.com

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

The Kroger Company

UK Meds Direct, Ltd.

Walgreen Company

Walmart, Inc.

Woori Pharmacy

