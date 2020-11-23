Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Auto Tire Inflation System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) works to overcome one or more of the causes of tire inflation by monitoring the tire inflation pressure based on a preset target and re-pneumatics the tire whenever the detected pressure is below the target level. The tire inflation system not only improves the mobility and reliability of the vehicle when moving, but also helps to avoid the need for vehicle recall as much as possible. It also prevents unnecessary field damage. In addition, simple adjustments to compensate for air pressure can ultimately reduce tire wear.

Automatic tire inflation systems are used for the inflation and deflation of tires when their levels are below or above the optimum levels as defined according to the applicable vehicles. It is used for the reduction in time for the inflation and deflation process of tires, as well as reducing the time of roadside inspection of vehicles.

The following players are covered in this report:

PSI

Dana Limited

Hendrickson (Boler Company)

Nexter Group (KNDS Group)

STEMCO (EnPro Industries)

Tire Pressure Control International

Aperia Technologies

Pressure Guard

PTG (Michelin)

TELEFLOW (Michelin)

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Segmentation by Type

Tractors

Trucks

Trailers

Others

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Military

Commercial

Agriculture

