The green tea market was valued at US$ 12,777.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 21,456.2 million by 2027.

The exclusive report on Green Tea Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market.The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA),and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Green Tea Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Green Tea Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Green Tea Market Players:

AriZona Beverage Co.

Associated British Foods plc

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

Finlays

Hankook Tea

ITO EN

Kirin Holdings Company Ltd

Nestle S.A.

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves, followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing thinking skills and also is helpful in lowering cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. The global green tea market, by type, has been segmented into green tea bags, green tea instant mixes, iced green tea, loose leaf, and others. The green tea bags segment led the global green tea market in 2018. Moreover, the loose leaf segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period.

Consumers in developed and developing regions have become more aware of their health these days. Green tea is made from leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, and it does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. The consumption of green tea is known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases. It also helps in losing weight as it is composed of bioactive substances, including caffeine and polyphenols that help in breaking down of fat cells and discharging them into the circulatory tract, thereby driving its demand. A drink made by combining green tea and lemon offers numerous health benefits as it has several anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, polysaccharides, and enzymes are said to be present in Aloe Vera green tea. Cinnamon green tea helps fight stomach and digestive disorders and increases digestion by enhancing the ability of your body to properly break down food and efficiently absorb nutrients. Basil green tea is helpful in sharpening memory while reducing anxiety.

Also, key Green Tea Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

