Managed File Transfer Software Market Global and Regional Forecasts to 2027 – Ipswitch, Opentext Corporation, Globalscape, Attunity, Accellion

Growing need of data security and governance are the major drivers which would aid the growth of managed file transfer software market whereas competition from file sync and share services act as a restraining factor for this market. Cloud based managed file transfer software will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Market Analysis and Insights

For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

Players Mentioned are-

International Business Machines Corporation

Axway

Ipswitch, Inc.

Opentext Corporation

Globalscape, Inc.

Attunity, Ltd.

Accellion, Inc.

Jscape LLC

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd

Coviant Software Corporation

Regional Scope:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Managed File Transfer Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Managed File Transfer Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

