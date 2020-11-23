Automotive 3D Printing Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive 3D printing market size is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.7% from 2019 to 2025. Additive printing technology or 3D printing allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. The cost-effective 3D printer is one of the key factors that will have a positive impact on the market growth. The availability of entry-level printers will impact Tier-2 and Tier-3 plastic parts manufacturers and automotive suppliers to adopt 3D printing technology for the manufacture of small parts, including dampers and bearings. Moreover, the development of low-cost entry-level 3D printing technology will increase the adoption rate and reduce the cost of high-performance 3D printers currently used only for industrial applications, thereby increasing the adoption rate.

The following players are covered in this report:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Autodesk, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Hoganas AB

Optomec, Inc.

Ponoko Limited

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Voxeljet AG

Automotive 3D Printing Market Segmentation by Type

Products

Services

Materials

Automotive 3D Printing Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Inhouse

Outsourced

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive 3D Printing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive 3D Printing Market Report

1. What was the Automotive 3D Printing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive 3D Printing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive 3D Printing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

