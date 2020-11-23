Tea extracts are being widely used in the production of several food items such as dairy products, cereals, cakes, instant noodles, meat & meat products, and confectionery. Besides adding taste, flavor, and aroma to the food items, these extracts are also known to impart certain health benefits to the products. Other than convenience food items, tea extracts are also used in functional and fortified food and beverages such as dietary supplements, nutritional bars and drinks to enhance the nutritional aspect of the product. Apart from its usage in food and beverage industry, tea extracts are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the presence of a highly bioactive constituent, which causes biochemical and pharmacological effects.

Tea extracts are also used to promote the growth of the plant and to produce several cosmetic products meant for skin and hair which includes cream, cleansers, toners, serums and others. Hence, the demand for tea extracts has increased in several industries with an increased focus towards research and development activities among manufacturers which is further expected to lead to the growth of tea extracts market.

