North American Healthcare Packaging Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2026

The North American healthcare packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing concerns regarding the environmental issues are driving the demand for biodegradable healthcare packaging across the region, which in turn, aiding to the growth of the North American healthcare packaging industry. In addition to this, disposable medical packaging is also experiencing a rise in demand, which will also expand the North American healthcare packaging market size.

A full Report of North American Healthcare Packaging Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-healthcare-packaging-market

Furthermore, rising healthcare spending will also foster the growth of the North American healthcare packaging industry growth during the forecast period. Along with the region’s growing pharmaceutical market, smart or also termed as intelligent packaging trend is flourishing significantly in North America owing to the presence of technically advanced packaging companies tend to provide an ample opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-healthcare-packaging-market

For instance, in January 2020, Origin Labs, Inc. has launched a product line, focused on products for health, wellness, and more that comes with the NFC digital tagging in all of its packaging. Healthcare products that come with smart packaging aid in reducing the counterfeit products and effectively manage the supply chain data. Therefore, the increasing adoption of smart packaging solutions across the region will drive the growth of the North American healthcare packaging.

Market Coverage

Market numbers available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered (By End-Use Vertical, By Material Type)

Regions Covered (US, Canada)

Competitive Landscape- CCL Industries Corp., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Oliver Products Co., WestRock Co., Packaging Technology Group, Inc., Berry Global Inc., AptarGroup Inc., 3M Co., and Sonoco Products Corp.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

What are the current trends in the market?

What factors are impacting the current market growth?

What factors will impact market growth in the future?

North American Healthcare Packaging Market Report Segment

By End-Use Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

By Material Type

Polymer

Paper & Paperboard

Others (Glass and Metals)

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Overview

3M Co. in Healthcare Packaging Landscape

Recent Developments

AptarGroup, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Berry Global Inc.

CCL Industries Corp.

Corning Inc.

GS Medical Packaging Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Oliver Products Co.

Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS)

Schott AG

Sonoco Products Co.

Technipaq Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

WestRock Co.

Winpak Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-healthcare-packaging-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404