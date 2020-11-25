Indian Healthcare Packaging Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2026

The Indian healthcare packaging market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). In India, the pharmaceutical sector is amongst the sectors are showing considerable growth since the last few decades. India is ranked as a 3rd across the globe for production by volume and 10th by value. According to Invest India information, the domestic pharmaceuticals market turnover reached $20.03 billion in 2019, up 9.3% from 2018 which is attributed to the high penetration rate of health insurance and pharmacies. Hence, the requirements for specific packaging solutions that ensure the efficiency of drugs as well as various medical devices are also increasing alongside thereby driving the growth of the Indian healthcare packaging industry.

In addition to this, the spending ratio of an individual in terms of hospitalization, and medication has also increased significantly, which will impact the growth of the Indian healthcare packaging market. Furthermore, the consumption of drugs has also increased considerably with the increasing patients of heart diseases, ophthalmological, diabetics, hyper blood pressure, and orthopedics treatments. This increasing patient pool has raised the market for both non-traditional pharmaceutical products as well as takeaway packs, which in turn, will drive the growth of the Indian healthcare packaging industry. In addition to this, the increasing middle-class income population in India is driving the demand for the demand of health-friendly packs, thus driving the healthcare packaging market growth across the country.

Market Coverage

Market numbers available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered (By End-Use Vertical, By Material Type)

Competitive Landscape- Amcor Plc, Clariant AG, Airnov Healthcare Packaging, Schott Kaisha Pvt. Ltd., RUPS, SGD S.A., Uflex Ltd., and others

Recent Developments in the Indian Healthcare Packaging Market

In January 2018, Clariant built a manufacturing hub for both exports and domestic markets which comprises 11 production sites spread across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Indian Healthcare Packaging Market Report Segment

By End-Use Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

By Material Type

Polymer

Paper & Paperboard

Others (Glass and Metals)

