Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is expected to mainly influence by the rising urban population, high disposable income, and changing lifestyle as well as food habits. Additionally, the continuous expansion of global companies across the region with new and advance featured product launches to tap the potential consumers of the region will also aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2020, Samsung Electronics launched a new set of refrigerators under its ‘Curd Maestro’ series specially designed for the Indian consumers’ requirements.

Request a Free Sample of ourAsia-Pacific Refrigerator Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-refrigerator-market

Furthermore, various other companies across the region are expanding their domain with the launch of new refrigerators. For instance, Xiaomi Corp., through its Xiaomi home appliance division entered into the refrigerator market in October 2019. The company launched four distinct refrigerators which include Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 486L, Mi 2-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 483L, Mi 3-Door Refrigerator 210L, and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator 160L. After this, the company also launched additional three new refrigerators in May 2020 called the Mijia series. Hence, such initiatives are expected to offer a wide product range to the customer which is expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific refrigerator market during the forecast period.

A full Report of Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-refrigerator-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Application

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corp.

Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Report Segment by Geography

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Haier Group Corp.

Hefei Meiling Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hisense Group

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Voltas Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-refrigerator-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404