Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is expected to mainly influence by the rising urban population, high disposable income, and changing lifestyle as well as food habits. Additionally, the continuous expansion of global companies across the region with new and advance featured product launches to tap the potential consumers of the region will also aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2020, Samsung Electronics launched a new set of refrigerators under its ‘Curd Maestro’ series specially designed for the Indian consumers’ requirements.
Request a Free Sample of ourAsia-Pacific Refrigerator Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-refrigerator-market
Furthermore, various other companies across the region are expanding their domain with the launch of new refrigerators. For instance, Xiaomi Corp., through its Xiaomi home appliance division entered into the refrigerator market in October 2019. The company launched four distinct refrigerators which include Mi 4-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 486L, Mi 2-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator 483L, Mi 3-Door Refrigerator 210L, and Mi 2-Door Refrigerator 160L. After this, the company also launched additional three new refrigerators in May 2020 called the Mijia series. Hence, such initiatives are expected to offer a wide product range to the customer which is expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific refrigerator market during the forecast period.
A full Report of Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-refrigerator-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Product Type
o By Application
o By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered-
o India
o China
o Japan
o Rest of the Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corp.
Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Single Door
- Double Door
- Side by Side Door
- French Door
- Other
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Report Segment by Geography
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Company Profiles
- Electrolux AB
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Haier Group Corp.
- Hefei Meiling Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hisense Group
- HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Voltas Ltd.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-refrigerator-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404