Disposable Pain Pumps Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2024

Pain pumps or intrathecal drug delivery is a method of delivering medication e.g. an opioid directly to the spinal cord. The system incorporates a small pump which is surgically placed under the abdominal skin that delivers medication through a catheter to the area around the spinal cord. Pain pumps are generally advised if all other traditional methods have failed to provide relief from long term symptoms. As the medication is delivered directly to the spinal cord, amount of dose required is much smaller than is needed with oral medication. The pumps are programmed to release small amount of medication over a period of time. These pumps can be programmed to deliver medication at a constant rate as well as in varying amount at different times of the day depending upon patient need and conditions. Once the pump reservoir gets over it can either be refilled with the help of a syringe or can be removed permanently.

Major drivers for disposable pain pump market includes significant pain reduction caused by Failed back surgery syndrome, Reflex sympathetic dystrophy, cancer pain. Ability to perform daily routine activities, low medication of dose, safety and effectiveness and ease of device removal also promotes the adoption for pain pump devices. Recent FDA approvals such as Prometra drug-delivery pump from Flowonix Medical Inc. and SynchroMed(R) II Programmable Pump from Medtronic, Inc. will help in driving demand for pain pumps in coming years. Surgical complications such as infections, side effects, spinal fluid leak leading to headache, occurrence of Inflammatory mass at the tip of the catheter breakdown of device due to failure of critical parts, component or battery are some of the restraining forces for this device market.

Geographically North America and Europe market are leading because of trends in clinical practice, guidelines and protocols, reimbursement, regulatory affairs, and the competitive marketplace. Emerging economies of Asia, Middle East and Latin America are predicted to incur the high growth due to growing disease awareness and rising affordability in order to undertake such procedures.

Some of the key players contributing to the disposable pain pumps includes Advanced Infusion, Alaris Medical Systems Inc., Baxter International Inc., Deltec Inc. (Smiths Medical MD, Inc.),I-Flow Corp., McKinley Medical LLLP, Orthofix International, NVSgarlato Laboratories, Sorenson Medical Inc. Stryker Corp.

