North America Organic Baby Food Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The North American organic baby food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the organic baby food market in North America is owed to per capita disposable income, increasing agricultural price index, increasing urban population, and healthy eating index. The organic baby food market is in the whirlwind in terms of growth, where the level of births has witnessed a decline that amounted to 3.79 million in 2018, as compared to 3.9 million in 2016. This decline in birth rate however has very less impact on organic baby food, due to increasing consumer awareness and willingness of parents to pay more for healthier baby food.

The market has strong penetration of prepared organic baby food among US consumers, due to growth in dual-income families that has led convenience to be an integral part of the diet. As can be seen in the ready meal segment growth, which for organic baby foods, the growing demand for pouches and cup holders have been prominent over the past years.

The North American organic baby food market is segmented based on product type and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the organic baby food market is segmented into dried baby food, milk formula, and ready to eat. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The online channel is growing at the fastest growth rate in North America. Increasing internet penetration coupled with rising smartphone users have been concreting the online distribution channel.

In terms of geography, North America is bifurcated into the US and Canada. The organic baby food segment in the US is expected to be driven by brand promotions and the involvement of international players in altering the known offerings into organic tags, thereby, increase sales.

Further, North America holds possession to numerous key organic baby food players including Abbott Laboratories, ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey), Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc., Little Duck Organics, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Nurture, Inc., Sprout Foods, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best), and The Kraft Heinz Company. Over the last decade, limited assortment groups such as Aldi and Trader Joe’s have been filling their shelves with organic baby foods to cater to the increasing demand. These chains are often sited in populated areas and are much more efficient and compact than small traditional stores. These stores provide a more selective offering rather than offering dozens of brands of the same product, which provides a boost to the organic baby food market.

Market Segmentation

North American Organic Baby Food Industry Market by Product Type

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Ready to Eat

North American Organic Baby Food Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Analysis

The US

Canada

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey)

Amara Organic Foods

Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc.

Hero Group (Beech-Nut)

Little Duck Organics, Inc.

Little Spoon, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Nurture, Inc.

NurturMe, Inc.

Plum, PBC

PT Organics, Ltd.

Sari Foods Co

Sprout Foods, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Upon A Farm LLC

Yummy Spoonfuls

