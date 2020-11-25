Europe Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The European refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the improving economic conditions coupled with the increasing demand for innovative products from the consumer. Moreover, during the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people are staying more in their homes which is further augmented the demand for refrigerators in the region.
Additionally, the companies are increasing their focus on portfolio extension and product premiumization across the region. Some of the major companies operating in the region include Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Furthermore, owing to the increasing focus on the energy efficiency of home appliances, the refrigerator companies are offering energy-efficient refrigerators across the region. For instance, in August 2020, Samsung Electronics launched an innovative bottom-mount freezer (BMF) refrigerator RB7300 refrigerator, which delivers core cooling performance while offering the large, flexible capacity to meet all types of food storage needs. The RB7300 was set to first launch in Europe.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Product Type
o By Application
o By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered-
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp.
Europe Refrigerator Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Single Door
- Double Door
- Side by Side Door
- French Door
- Other
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Company Profiles
- BSH Home Appliances Corp.
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Electrolux AB
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG
- Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG
- Whirlpool Corp.
