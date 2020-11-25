Asia-Pacific Online Pharmacy Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The online pharmacy market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an enormous CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The market in China is estimated to have the highest value in the Asia-Pacific region and will continue to be the largest during the forecast period as well. The Chinese Government is becoming more involved in regulating this market as Chinese sellers are responsible for the security and protection of products that they distribute to customers to conform with the protocols for shipping and processing products. Online outlets are expected to indicate whether they are licensed product manufacturers, wholesalers, or chain retailers.

The online pharmacy market in India is at a very nascent stage as compared to the other developed economies and the major developing economies. Moreover, these online pharmacies are slowly gaining attention in the e-commerce industry space, both by the government and consumers, with its impressively growing market penetration rate. In recent years around 250 online pharmacies have sprung up in the country. In addition, online pharmacy presently accounts for around 1.5-2% of the total pharma sale, and further, by looking at the rapid growth that the industry is witnessing today, the level can even go to over 10% by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific online pharmacy market is segmented based on medicine type. Based on medicine type, the online pharmacy market is segmented into OTC medicines and prescription medicines. OTC medicine does not require prescriptions and is sold directly to consumers by pharmacy stores. They are used to prevent and treat relatively mild ailments. The market is highly competitive and consists of several major players such as 111, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc. (PillPack); Japan Health Center; PharmEasy; 1 MG; and Walmart, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Online Pharmacy Market by Medicine Type

OTC Medicines

Prescription Medicines

Regional Analysis

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

