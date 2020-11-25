Middle East Refrigerator Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Middle East refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth in population coupled with high purchasing power. Additionally, the changing lifestyle, as well as evolving purchasing trends, will aid in the growth of the Middle East refrigerators market. Moreover, significant growth in the urban population, technological development, and export and import policies of the region are some of the other factors that will cater to the growth of the regional market.
Request a Free Sample of our Middle East Refrigerator Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/middle-east-refrigerator-market
According to Euromonitor, the Middle East is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in halal meat consumption. According to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the region’s imports of meat and meat products were $3.8 billion as of October 2016. Hence, the rising imports of frozen meat products in the region will provide considerable growth opportunities for the Middle East refrigerator market. Additionally, the rising young population of the country is adopting trends of ready-to-eat food and beverages. The region is also experiencing a significant impact of western eating habits on their food consumption patterns. Therefore, on account of the aforementioned factors, the refrigerator market is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period.
A full Report of Middle East Refrigerator Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/middle-east-refrigerator-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Product Type
o By Application
o By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- Middle East
- Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corp.
Middle East Refrigerator Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Single Door
- Double Door
- Side by Side Door
- French Door
- Other
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Middle East Refrigerator Market Report Segment By Geography
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East
Company Profiles
- Electrolux AB
- General Electric Co.
- Haier Group Corp.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/middle-east-refrigerator-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404