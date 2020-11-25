Middle East Refrigerator Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Middle East refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth in population coupled with high purchasing power. Additionally, the changing lifestyle, as well as evolving purchasing trends, will aid in the growth of the Middle East refrigerators market. Moreover, significant growth in the urban population, technological development, and export and import policies of the region are some of the other factors that will cater to the growth of the regional market.

According to Euromonitor, the Middle East is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in halal meat consumption. According to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the region’s imports of meat and meat products were $3.8 billion as of October 2016. Hence, the rising imports of frozen meat products in the region will provide considerable growth opportunities for the Middle East refrigerator market. Additionally, the rising young population of the country is adopting trends of ready-to-eat food and beverages. The region is also experiencing a significant impact of western eating habits on their food consumption patterns. Therefore, on account of the aforementioned factors, the refrigerator market is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Application

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- Middle East

Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corp.

Middle East Refrigerator Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Middle East Refrigerator Market Report Segment By Geography

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Egypt

Rest of Middle East

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

General Electric Co.

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

