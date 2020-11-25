Thin Wafer Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The global thin wafer market is estimated to be USD 10.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2025. The growth of the thin wafer market is fueled by rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices, reducing sizes of electronic devices, growing smartphone and consumer electronics markets, and high amount of material saving. Moreover, growing demand for telecommunication systems owing to the increasing focus towards e-learning amid COVID-19 is expected to propel the thin wafer market.

Global Thin Wafer Market: Segmentation

The global thin wafer market is segmented by size, application, and region. Based on the wafer size, the market is divided into 125mm, 200mm and 300mm. Depending on the application, the thin film wafer market is segmented into MEMS, memory, LED, logic, CMOS image sensors, RF devices, and interposers. Geographically, the thin wafer market is diversified into regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and other regions.

Thin Wafer Analysis by Wafer Size (125 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm), Process (Temporary Bonding & Debonding and Carrier-less/Taiko Process), Technology , Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

Global Thin Wafer Market: Competitive Players

The key market players in the thin wafer market include LG Siltronic, Inc., Siltronic AG, Sunedision Semiconductor Ltd., Lintec Corporation, 3M, Nissan Chemical Corporation, EV Group, Ulvac GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Sumco Corporation, SUSS Microtec AG, Disco Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Synova and Brewer Science, Inc.

Thin Wafer Market Segmentations

By Type

Homodyne

Heterodyne

By Application

Surface Topology

Engineering

Applied Science

Biomedical

Semiconductor Detection

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Life Sciences

Electronics Manufacturing

Telecommunication

