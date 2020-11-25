North American Online Pharmacy Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The North American online pharmacy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. High adoption of e-commerce, an increase in online orders, and growth in the elderly population are some of the key factors that will contribute to the largest market share of this region during the forecast period as well. The presence of well-established players and an increase in pharmaceutical needs, especially by baby boomers, are also expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Further, due to the current COVID-19 lockdown in the country, a large number of consumers prefer to purchase medicine online. Governments in North American countries are taking the required steps to secure lives by enforcing lockdowns, monitoring, exclusion, and treatment. Due to limits in public activities, the role of e-commerce in pharmacy continues to expand. The demand for online pharmacy is increasing due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce and the growing population using online transactions. For instance, more than 80% of the US population is connected to e-pharmacy, and around 80% of US prescriptions are e-prescriptions.

The North American online pharmacy market is segmented based on medicine type. Based on medicine type, the online pharmacy market is segmented into OTC medicines and prescription medicines. OTC medicines is estimated to be the dominating medicine type sub-segment, growing at a hefty CAGR.

Country wise, the North American online pharmacy market is bifurcated into the US and Canada. US is expected to lead the market share owing to the presence of an abundance of entertainment companies. Canada is expected to record a rapid growth rate owing to the increasing internet penetration. The US is among the top countries in North America and around the world to adopt online pharmacy with excellent infrastructure. The rise in the number of people suffering from COVID-19 is escalating the market growth in North America.

Market Segmentation

North American Online Pharmacy Market by Medicine Type

OTC Medicines

Prescription Medicines

Regional Analysis

The US

Canada

