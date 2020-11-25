US Online Pharmacy Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

US online pharmacy is estimated to exhibit a swift CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The US in one of the largest online pharmacy markets across the globe. Structured healthcare systems, rising internet penetration and smartphone users have been the primary factors for the growth of the online pharmacy in the US. Throughout 2018, smartphone sales accounted for about 40% of all US e-commerce retail purchases, and by 2021, internet shopping will account for 54% of all US ecommerce retail transactions. In 2018, 39.65% of retail trade was the internet, and this number is projected to increase to 48% in 2022. In addition, almost half of mobile users in the US use mobile banking. Mobile banking has a broad audience among US mobile users, and in 2018 it climbed to 115.6 million, which is 49.2% of mobile users in the US. Also, due to the increasing use of smartphones and tablets worldwide, online pharmacy continues to expand to take advantage of the growing mobile population.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-online-pharmacy-market

Mobile consumers in the US are more likely to make internet transactions through smartphone phones than through desktop websites. For instance, Amazon witnessed 85% of mobile traffic come from its app in March 2019. As a result, online pharmacy sites in the US make dedicated apps as they are user-friendly. Most smartphone users in the US now have first-hand experience with financial transfers, so electronic wallets may replace physical wallets in the upcoming years.

A Full Report of US Online Pharmacy Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-online-pharmacy-market

US Online Pharmacy Market Report Segment

By Medicine Type

OTC Medicines

Prescription Medicines

Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc. (PillPack)

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services, Inc.

Carepoint Healthcare LLC (Carepoint Pharmacy

Caremark LLC (CVS Pharmacy)

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Specialty Medical Drugstore (GoGoMeds.com)

OptumRx, Inc.

rx-24-online.com

The Kroger Company

Walgreen Company

Walmart, Inc.

Woori Pharmacy

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-online-pharmacy-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404