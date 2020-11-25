Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

The global actinic keratosis treatment market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising advancement in actinic keratosis treatment options is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. Cumulative sun exposure is the single most important cause of actinic keratosis. Lesion-specific therapy, field therapy, and PDT are the major therapies that are being used in the treatment of actinic keratosis. Cryotherapy using liquid nitrogen is a commonly used therapy for actinic keratosis treatment. This method destroys the keratinocytes through freezing, while mostly preserving important dermal structures such as blood vessels, nerves, and collagen due to their higher resistance to cold.
Field therapy involves the treatment of an entire face (field) that is marked by the presence of visible actinic keratosis. It is increasingly accepted as another modality of treatment as it treats visible actinic keratosis and expanded clones of dysplastic cells at the subclinical and cellular level in that region of UV damaged skin as well. Good tolerability and efficacy, and the excellent cosmetic outcome are the major benefits of field therapy. PDT therapy involves the application of a pre-photosensitizer to the area of the skin being treated. The phototoxic reactions can cause adverse events such as erythema, stinging, itching, oedema, and exudation. This factor may restrain the adoption of this therapy for the treatment of actinic keratosis across the globe.
Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Segment
By Type
- Medication
- Therapy
- Other
By End-User
- Hospitals & Oncology Centers
- Dermatology Clinics
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
