North American Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

North American actinic keratosis treatment market is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising FDA approval of treatment options for actinic keratosis is anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market. Cumulative sun exposure is the single most important cause of actinic keratosis. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, it is estimated that more than 40 million Americans develop actinic keratoses each year in the US. The high prevalence of actinic keratosis in the region creates a huge demand for therapies and medications for its treatment.
Looking towards the rising demand for actinic keratosis treatments several players are launching new Actinic Keratosis Treatments in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Almirall, S.A. had announced that the US FDA has completed its filing review and determined that the New Drug Application (NDA) for tirbanibulin, also known as ALM147891, for the treatment of actinic keratosis is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. The FDA’s acceptance for filing of the NDA of tirbanibulin, following the acceptance for filing by the EMA, demonstrates a significant step towards its approval both in the US and Europe.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Type, End-User
- Regions Covered- North America
- Competitive Landscape- Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc., Stanford Chemicals Company, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., and so on.
North American Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Segment
By Type
- Medication
- Therapy
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals & Oncology Centers
- Dermatology Clinics
North American Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Segment
- United States
- Canada
