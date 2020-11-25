Demand for AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2020, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global AC-DC power supply adapter market. In terms of revenue, the global AC-DC power supply adapter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global AC-DC power supply adapter market.

The global AC-DC power supply adapter market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing demand for energy-efficient power supply devices, emerging telecommunication devices sector, and high investments in the global electrical & electronics (E&E) sector. The existence of gray market providing low-quality AC-DC power supply adapters may hamper the global market. The key application of AC-DC power supply adapters lies in home appliances, computer and laptops, mobile phones and wearables, consumer electronics devices, automobiles, and industrial products. Thus, rising demand for development of new electronic products is propelling the global market for AC-DC power supply adapters.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77193

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Dynamics

In the current era of new and innovative telecommunication devices, usage of mobile devices and other rechargeable electric and electronic products is increasing widely. This is driving the manufacture and supply of AC-DC power supply adapters in the domestic as well as international market. AC-DC power supply adapters are used in a wide variety of applications such as home appliances, computer and laptops, mobile phones and wearables, consumer electronics devices, and automobiles. As the demand for all these products is increasing, the production and supply of AC-DC power supply adapters is also rising. This is expected to be a prominent factor propelling the global AC-DC power supply adapter market during the forecast period.

The term ‘gray market’ refers to trade of commodities through distribution channels that are not authorized by the original manufacturer or trademark proprietor. Local manufacturers use trademarks, branding, logo, software, or any other intellectual property of established brands without their consent in a manner to make purchasers believe that they are buying original products. These counterfeit products are of inferior quality and they are typically offered at a much lower price than that of the genuine products. These local manufacturers are fulfilling the demand adequately and increasing the local product supply in the international market. Since AC-DC power supply adapters are made with low-quality material, the end-products obtained are of low quality. This factor is negatively affecting the global market for AC-DC power supply adapters.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77193

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Prominent Regions

The U.S. holds a leading share of the North America AC-DC power supply adapter market. The market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.S. witnesses high availability of technologically advanced products and thereby, high rate of adoption of mobile phones and wearable devices along with home appliances. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region in the next few years. India has large population and presence of a large number of consumers, resulting in high adoption of mobile phones and wearable devices, wherein AC-DC power supply adapters are used. EU5, which consists of the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, holds the maximum share of the Europe power supply adapter market, owing to strong growth of industrial electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors in these countries.

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global AC-DC power supply adapter market are Advantech Co., Ltd., B&B Electronics, B&K Precision Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., ETA-USA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Motorola, Inc., Murata Power Solutions, Phoenix Contact, Renesas Electronics, and TDK-Lambda Corporation.

Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Segmentation

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market, by Application

Home Appliances

Computers & Laptops

Mobile Phones & Wearables

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Products

Others

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77193

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-projects-strong-growth-for-photonic-integrated-circuits-market-with-a-23-0-cagr-thanks-to-rising-demand-from-telecommunications-301015199.html

2. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-focus-on-customer-satisfaction-and-efforts-for-improving-quality-of-vehicular-drives-the-growth-of-global-automotive-coil-spring-market-301015194.html

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com