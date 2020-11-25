Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market 2020 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity And Product Developments 2027

Linear Voltage Regulators: Introduction
- In electronics, a linear voltage regulator is a system used to maintain voltage stable. In any system, resistance of the regulator varies depending on load applied to the system in order to attain constant voltage output.
- In low-power electronic circuits, the number of integrated circuits has increased in almost every electronic product. This has risen the demand of linear voltage regulators for use to maintain voltage in a system stable.
- Use of linear voltage regulators offers multiple advantages such as protection from short-circuit current, high temperature, and reverse polarity. Also, it consumes less current.
- Additionally, linear voltage regulators are easy to operate; are available at an affordable price; and they have simple architecture
- Linear voltage regulators are classified into two types: low drop-out and standard
- Linear voltage regulators are employed in various end-use sectors such as commercial, residential, industrial, automotive, and electrical & electronics
Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74903
Rise in Demand for Linear Voltage Regulators in Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Industry
- Linear voltage regulators are largely used in the electrical & electronics (E&E) industry, as they require stable and ripple-free power supply. Additionally, linear voltage regulators are capable to convert higher-input voltage to lower-output voltage.
- Moreover, the linear voltage regulator has extremely low output ripple and spectral noise, as it does not have any switching element. Due to this, linear voltage regulators are largely used in wired as well as wireless communication systems.
- Furthermore, linear voltage regulators are used in power distribution systems to decrease the possibility of short-circuit current by providing stable output voltage, irrespective of change in the load applied to the system. As a result of these advantages, the demand for linear voltage regulators for use in electrical & electronics industry is increasing. This is expected to drive the global linear voltage regulator market during the forecast period.
Automotive Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities
- Based on end-use industry, the global linear voltage regulator market can be segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, automotive, and electrical & electronics
- The automotive industry has emerged as an attractive sector for investments for organizations across the globe. In automobiles, use of linear voltage regulators is helpful in harsh environments, as several manufacturers of linear voltage regulators are focusing on providing the product with features such as watchdog, reset, and early warning
- Additionally, use of linear voltage regulators in automobiles is beneficial, as they generate stable output voltage for all automotive applications
- Thus, increase in use of linear voltage regulators in the automotive sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global linear voltage regulator market during the forecast period
- However, linear voltage regulators offer lower efficiency than switching voltage regulators. This is expected to restrain the global market for linear voltage regulators during the forecast period.
Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Linear Voltage Regulator Market, ask for a customized report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74903
Europe to Lead Global Market
- In terms of region, the global linear voltage regulator market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- Europe is anticipated to dominate the global linear voltage regulator market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of linear voltage regulators operate in Europe and they are continually investing in the field of voltage regulators
- The linear voltage regulator market in North America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global linear voltage regulator market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for linear voltage regulators. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.
Key players operating in the global linear voltage regulator market are:
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Linear Technology Corporation
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- On Semiconductor
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market: Research Scope
Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market, by Type
- Low Drop-out
- Standard
Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market, by End-use Industry
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Contact
Transparency Market Research,
90 State Street, Suite 700,
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]