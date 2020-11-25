Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market 2020 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity And Product Developments 2027

Linear Voltage Regulators: Introduction

In electronics, a linear voltage regulator is a system used to maintain voltage stable. In any system, resistance of the regulator varies depending on load applied to the system in order to attain constant voltage output.

In low-power electronic circuits, the number of integrated circuits has increased in almost every electronic product. This has risen the demand of linear voltage regulators for use to maintain voltage in a system stable.

Use of linear voltage regulators offers multiple advantages such as protection from short-circuit current, high temperature, and reverse polarity. Also, it consumes less current.

Additionally, linear voltage regulators are easy to operate; are available at an affordable price; and they have simple architecture

Linear voltage regulators are classified into two types: low drop-out and standard

Linear voltage regulators are employed in various end-use sectors such as commercial, residential, industrial, automotive, and electrical & electronics

Rise in Demand for Linear Voltage Regulators in Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Industry

Linear voltage regulators are largely used in the electrical & electronics (E&E) industry, as they require stable and ripple-free power supply. Additionally, linear voltage regulators are capable to convert higher-input voltage to lower-output voltage.

Moreover, the linear voltage regulator has extremely low output ripple and spectral noise, as it does not have any switching element. Due to this, linear voltage regulators are largely used in wired as well as wireless communication systems.

Furthermore, linear voltage regulators are used in power distribution systems to decrease the possibility of short-circuit current by providing stable output voltage, irrespective of change in the load applied to the system. As a result of these advantages, the demand for linear voltage regulators for use in electrical & electronics industry is increasing. This is expected to drive the global linear voltage regulator market during the forecast period.

Automotive Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

Based on end-use industry, the global linear voltage regulator market can be segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, automotive, and electrical & electronics

The automotive industry has emerged as an attractive sector for investments for organizations across the globe. In automobiles, use of linear voltage regulators is helpful in harsh environments, as several manufacturers of linear voltage regulators are focusing on providing the product with features such as watchdog, reset, and early warning

Additionally, use of linear voltage regulators in automobiles is beneficial, as they generate stable output voltage for all automotive applications

Thus, increase in use of linear voltage regulators in the automotive sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global linear voltage regulator market during the forecast period

However, linear voltage regulators offer lower efficiency than switching voltage regulators. This is expected to restrain the global market for linear voltage regulators during the forecast period.

Europe to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global linear voltage regulator market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global linear voltage regulator market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of linear voltage regulators operate in Europe and they are continually investing in the field of voltage regulators

The linear voltage regulator market in North America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global linear voltage regulator market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for linear voltage regulators. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global linear voltage regulator market are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Linear Technology Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

On Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market: Research Scope

Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market, by Type

Low Drop-out

Standard

Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market, by End-use Industry

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Global Linear Voltage Regulator Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



