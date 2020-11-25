Global Space Propulsion Systems Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Space Propulsion Systems Market report predicts that the market will grow at a CAGR of 11% on a value basis over the forecast period 2020-2025. Share of 44.20% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the United States, is the most prominent region in the space propulsion system market. The presence of major players and the fierce competition between them makes North America the most technologically advanced region. Companies in the region secure contracts from end users such as defense, commercial and government agencies to deploy satellites and launch vehicles using different types of propulsion systems. Some of the key players in the space propulsion market include Safran S.A. (France), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (US), SpaceX (US), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US). These players have their presence across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Space Propulsion Systems Market Segmentations

By Type

Rocket Engine

Rocket Motor

By Fuel Type

Liquid Fuel

Solid Fuel

Hybrid Fuel

By Orbit Type

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)

By Vehicle Type

Manned

Unmanned

By End-Use

Defense & Civil

Commercial

