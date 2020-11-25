Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2026 – Exclusive Report By Transparency Market Research

Shipboard Monitoring Systems: Introduction

A shipboard monitoring system is used to track and monitor various operations such as harbor monitoring, facility monitoring, and illegal trafficking

A shipboard monitoring system consists of a chassis and units. The chassis is made of cast aluminum and it is compact and sleek in design. The units are either desk mounted or console integrated. These systems are largely used in commercial and naval ships.

The cost of marine fuel has increased significantly over the last few years, due to which efficient operation of shipboard machinery has become highly important for merchants

In order to make marine operations cost efficient, several manufacturers and distributors of shipboard monitoring and automation equipment are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products

A shipboard monitoring system has several components such as an imaging apparatus, signal processor, display, and controller

Rise in Demand for Shipboard Monitoring Systems for Use in Harbor Monitoring

Shipboard monitoring systems are largely used in marine applications, such as harbor monitoring, facility monitoring, and illegal trafficking, which is considered a major factor driving the market

Shipboard monitoring systems are employed in commercial and naval ships to keep a track of the surroundings with the help of integrated console and automated equipment. The alarm system installed in the shipboard monitoring system rings when any suspicious activity is detected on the port.

Several manufacturers are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products, such as digital analyzers, wherein the microprocessor technology is employed for continuous protection of the port and, in case of emergency, the alarm is triggered

As a result of these advantages, the demand for shipboard monitoring systems for use in harbor monitoring applications is increasing, which is expected to drive the global shipboard monitoring system market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market

In terms of region, the global shipboard monitoring system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global shipboard monitoring system market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of shipboard monitoring systems operate in the region

The shipboard monitoring system market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market

The global shipboard monitoring system market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for shipboard monitoring systems. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global shipboard monitoring system market are:

AST Group

CMR Group

Cummins Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Kongsberg Grumman

Marlink

Northrop Grumman

Wartsila

Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market: Research Scope

Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market, by Ship Type

Commercial

Naval

Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market, by Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market, by Component

Imaging Apparatus

Signal Processor

Display

Controller

Global Shipboard Monitoring System Market, by Application

Harbor Monitoring

Facility Monitoring

Illegal Trafficking

Others

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

