Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

The global vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing working population across the globe which drives the adoption of such time saving efficient devices. Vacuum cleaners can be used for multiple cleaning options across the home along with the floors such as cleaning of bed, sofa, drapes, fans, and many more. Additionally, the handheld vacuum cleaners at home can also easily clean computers and small electronic items.

Increasing incidences of allergies across the globe is also aiding the adoption of the vacuum cleaner. As per the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), 10%-30% of the people across the globe suffer from seasonal allergies and asthma. Asthma can be mostly triggered by indoor allergens, such as dust mites. In addition to this, vacuum cleaners are also being preferred widely by people with respiratory issues and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The vacuum cleaners find significant application for allergic people as it comes with a HEPA filter that can trap 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns or larger and sealed system which can eliminate dust, animal dander, and other particles that trigger such diseases.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Handheld Vacuum

Canister Vacuum

Upright Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Autonomous / Robot Vacuum

By Type

Bagged

Bagless

By Technology

Wet

Dry

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

