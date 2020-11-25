Ravens vs Steelers Live Stream Free on Reddit : Thursday Night Football How to watch Live stream online

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost both of their matches to the Baltimore Ravens last season on scores of 23-26 and 10-28, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. If you are looking for live streaming Thursday thanksgiving football match live stream then you have landed here in the right place. As long as both of these teams are playoff contenders, this is going to be a fun rivalry. Games between the Ravens and Steelers are some of the most physical contests the NFL has to offer, and this shouldn’t be any different. Although the Steelers have pulled away from Baltimore in recent weeks, the Ravens still present a legitimate challenge as they fight for playoff seeding.

The Steelers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 6-0 and Baltimore to 5-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh comes into the matchup boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at four. Baltimore is completely their equal: they also come into the game with four rushing touchdowns allowed. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains on schedule to be played on Thanksgiving. However, the Ravens might adjust their pregame plans as they deal with positive COVID-19 tests.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team is considering flying out on the day of the game Thursday, instead of the customary day before, per sources informed of the situation.

The short flight, coupled with the game kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET, could allow Baltimore to spend as little time as possible on the road. Traveling on the day of the game is unusual but not unprecedented.

A generic commuter flight from Baltimore to Pittsburgh takes around an hour.

This week, four Ravens have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after either positive test results or as close contacts, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. Additional staff members have also tested positive.

The NFL has said they will push forward with this week’s game regardless of the status of the Ravens. I assume this decision was made with some knowledge that there were more positive tests coming.

This whole situation has a feel similar to the Tennessee Titans situation Pittsburgh had to go through early in the season. But at this point in the season, it is hard to see the league moving this game to another week. The best-case scenario for all involved could be to move the game to Sunday but this won’t get any of these Ravens on the field.

Ravens fans feel like this game is being pushed on them but the reality is they made some mistakes and just like any injury you have to play when things are less-than ideal.

The Baltimore Ravens (6-4) are sputtering at the moment, and it won’t get any easier when they face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Thanksgiving night. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we take a look at the early Week 12 Ravens-Steelers betting odds and lines at BetMGM Sportsbook.

UPDATE (2 p.m. ET): Odds came off the board after publishing amid COVID-19 concerns for the Ravens.

The Ravens have lost two in a row and three of their last four, struggling offensively with 24 or fewer points scored in each of those four games. Their most recent loss came to the Tennessee Titans by a 30-24 score in overtime. They still rank first in rushing and third in points allowed, but the Ravens haven’t been nearly consistent enough this year.

Pittsburgh has yet to lose a game, going a perfect 10-0 thus far. Four of the Steelers’ wins have come by at least 10 points, most recently beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-3 Sunday afternoon. In their last meeting with the Ravens, which came Nov. 1, they won 28-24, covering the spread as four-point underdogs.

Ravens at Steelers betting odds, spread and line

Odds via BetMGM; last updated Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

Money line: Ravens +150 (bet $100 to win $150) / Steelers -176 (bet $176 to win $100) | Bet now

Against the spread: Ravens +3, -106 (bet $106 to win $100) / Steelers -3, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Bet now

Total: 45.5, Over -115 (bet $115 to win $100) / Under -106 (bet $106 to win $100) | Bet now

New to NFL betting?

The Ravens are underdogs with a money line of +150. That gives them an implied win probability of 40% against the Steelers. To cover the three-point spread, the Ravens have to either win outright or lose by fewer than 3 points.

The Steelers are favored for the ninth time this season, with a money line of -176. Their implied win probability is 63.77%, giving them a good chance to remain undefeated. They can cover the spread by beating the Ravens by at least 4 points.

The Ravens will enter their Thanksgiving Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an unfamiliar role: as clear underdogs.

The undefeated Steelers (10-0) are four-point favorites ahead of their game Thursday in Pittsburgh, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (6-4) have been favored in 19 straight games, including the postseason, a stretch that’s now over a year old. (The Ravens entered their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts as one-point underdogs in some books, but others had them favored.)

The New England Patriots were three-point favorites entering their Week 9 game in Baltimore last year, a prime-time matchup the Ravens won, 37-20. The Steelers were four-point underdogs against the Ravens in their first meeting this season despite a 6-0 record, and emerged with a 28-24 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pittsburgh, which can eliminate the Ravens from AFC North title consideration with a win Thursday, is 9-1 overall and 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games as a field-goal favorite or better, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens, meanwhile, had won 10 straight road games before their upset loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10, and are 7-4 against the spread in their past 11 away games.

Thursday’s game is the second between the Ravens and Steelers to be held on Thanksgiving in the teams’ history. The Ravens won in Baltimore, 20-22, in 2013, a game remembered for Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomline’s sideline interference with Ravens kickoff returner Jacoby Jones. The Steelers have lost two of the past five meetings but lead the series 29-24 overall.