Payment Processing Solutions Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global payment processing solutions market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Factors such as the high penetration of smartphones, various government initiatives to promote digital and online payments around the world, and significant investments in online payment solutions worldwide are driving the market growth. According to World Bank estimates, in 2016, the total value of micro, small and medium-sized retailers (MSMR) for direct vendors to business-to-business (B2B) retailers worldwide was $13.3 trillion. Of all transactions, 53% (about $7 trillion) is done electronically, the rest is done in cash and checks. In addition, the total value of business-to-consumer (B2C) retail payments globally through MSMR was $2 trillion, of which 50% was made electronically. Electronic payments are more widely used by non-grocery retailers compared to grocery retailers, regardless of business mode (B2B, B2C) transactions. These facts and figures reflect the need for payment processing solutions across a variety of industries. Therefore, it will expand the market growth in the near future.

Some noticeable players of the global payment processing solutions market are PayPal, Square, Wirecard AG, Adyen, Stripe, Global Payments, Paysafe Group, Authorize.Net, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Payment Processing Solutions Market Segmentations

By Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

E-Wallet

Others (Gift Cards)

By Vertical

Retail & E-Commerce

Hospitality

Business Enterprises

Others (Healthcare)

