Switchgear Monitoring System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Switchgear Monitoring Systems market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growing industrial and commercial sector has come to take advantage of high electrical requirements, which will lead to unexpected temperature rises in certain locations. The growing interest in better maintenance of electrical systems has led to a growing demand for online monitoring and diagnostic systems. The switchgear monitoring system is a component of the power system used for distribution and separation of electrical loads. As technology advances, the demand for power quality is increasing. The switchgear monitoring system provides a real-time and online temperature monitoring solution that provides temperature collection and information transmission.

Switchgear Monitoring System Market Players

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

KONCAR – Electrical Engineering Institute, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

SENSeOR

Siemens

Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama

Trafag AG

Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market Segmentation:

By Voltage:

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Component:

Hardware

Software and Services

By End-Use Industry:

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

