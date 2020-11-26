Vehicle Electrification Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

By product type, the electric vehicle motor segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period due to global electric vehicle adoption. However, the electric power steering segment occupied the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than a quarter of the global vehicle electrification market due to cost-effective solutions along with high compatibility across all vehicle types.
Market Coverage
- Market size available for years 2019–2025
- Base year considered 2018
- Forecast period 2019-2025
- Segments covered (On the basis of product type, On the basis of vehicle type)
Vehicle Electrification Market Players
- CONTINENTAL AG
- AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.
- Magna International Inc.
Global Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation:
On the basis of product type
- Start–Stop System
- Electric Power Steering (EPS)
- Liquid Heater PTC
- Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor
- Electric Vacuum Pump
- Electric Oil Pump
- Electric Water Pump
- Thermoelectric Generator
- Electric Turbocharger
On the basis of vehicle type
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Two – Wheeler
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Vehicle Electrification Market Report
- What was the Vehicle Electrification Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Thin Wafer Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thin Wafer Market was the market leader in 2018?
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/vehicle-electrification-market/24526/#ert_pane1-1
