Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global fire-resistant glass market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The outlook of the construction industry appears upbeat, consequently increasing the demand for fire-resistant glass, globally to restrain the fire from the spread. According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach a value of $8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the US. In Europe, the construction industry has witnessed a solid growth rate and is estimated to record an average year-on-year growth of about 6% in the next few years.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fire-resistant-glass-market
The growing preference of making construction structure with glasses to enhance its aesthetic appeal is creating demand for fireproof glasses to safeguard the valuable assets stored in the residential and commercial buildings. The rising demand for construction is thus anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. Looking towards the rising demand for fire-resistant glasses key players are making efforts to regain market share by enhancing reach to the customers. For instance, in August 2020, AGC Inc. had launched a new website for its Pyrobel fire-resistant range to promote its Pyrobel’s wide range of solutions capable of delivering fire protection lasting 15 to 180 minutes.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fire-resistant-glass-market
Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Report Segment
By Product
- Wired
- Ceramic
- Tempered
- Laminated
- Others
By Application
- Building & Construction
- Marine
- Others
Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fire-resistant-glass-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404