Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global fire-resistant glass market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The outlook of the construction industry appears upbeat, consequently increasing the demand for fire-resistant glass, globally to restrain the fire from the spread. According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach a value of $8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the US. In Europe, the construction industry has witnessed a solid growth rate and is estimated to record an average year-on-year growth of about 6% in the next few years.

The growing preference of making construction structure with glasses to enhance its aesthetic appeal is creating demand for fireproof glasses to safeguard the valuable assets stored in the residential and commercial buildings. The rising demand for construction is thus anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. Looking towards the rising demand for fire-resistant glasses key players are making efforts to regain market share by enhancing reach to the customers. For instance, in August 2020, AGC Inc. had launched a new website for its Pyrobel fire-resistant range to promote its Pyrobel’s wide range of solutions capable of delivering fire protection lasting 15 to 180 minutes.

Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Report Segment

By Product

Wired

Ceramic

Tempered

Laminated

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

